Abbott Says Amulet Superior To Boston Scientific's Watchman In Stroke Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has announced late-breaking data from the Amulet LAA Occluder IDE trial.
  • The head-to-head study compared Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder with Boston Scientific Corporation's (NYSE: BSX) Watchman device for atrial fibrillation at an increased risk of stroke. 
  • Results from the study demonstrated that Abbott's Amulet Occluder was successfully implanted in 98.4% of patients compared to 96.4% of patients receiving the Watchman device. Its demonstrated superiority for the primary endpoint of LAA closure compared to Watchman, 98.9% versus 96.8%.
  • Amulet Occluder was non-inferior to the comparator device for the co-primary safety endpoint and co-primary effectiveness endpoints. Also, Amulet did not require the use of blood thinners for participants following implant in the study. 
  • Watchman patients were mostly (82%) discharged on anticoagulant therapy (warfarin plus aspirin). 
  • In contrast, only 20% of Amulet patients were discharged on anticoagulants, and most (75.7%) were released on dual antiplatelet therapy (clopidogrel plus aspirin).
  • Price Action: ABT shares are up 1.14% at $125.99, and BSX stock is up 0.08% at $44.84 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Atrial Fibrillation BriefsNews Health Care General

