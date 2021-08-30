 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares climbed 43.6% to $2.0535. GSAT shares traded higher following a note sent out by popular Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that the technology giant could partner with Globalstar on bringing low-earth-orbit satellite communications functionality in the highly-anticipated iPhone 13.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares climbed 40.6% to $7.45 on abnormally high volume amid increasing interest in the stock from retail traders.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares jumped 39.9% to $94.99 after the company on Friday announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) allowing customers to purchase items with an installment plan.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 36.2% to $35.86 on abnormally high volume amid continued volatility. The stock has recently been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 34% to $7.00.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) jumped 34% to $5.53 after jumping over 19% on Friday. The stock has been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) jumped 25.5% to $9.67. The company recently priced its IPO at $9 per unit.
  • Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) climbed 23.1% to $4.4550 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
  • Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) surged 19.9% to $7.30. Owlet, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) gained 18% to $9.10. The company was granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
  • DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) gained 17.7% to $21.96. Synaptics Inc agreed to acquire voice and wireless chipset solutions provider DSP Group in an all-cash transaction of $22 per share.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) climbed 17.5% to $45.24 after jumping 10% on Friday.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares gained 15% to $6.99 after jumping 47% on Friday. Aterian, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) jumped 14.6% to $3.53.
  • Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) gained 13.2% to $2.6499.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped 13.2% to $5.92 following a New York Times report indicating Medicare may cover dental care.
  • SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) rose 12.6% to $5.11. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4.25 per share.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 10.9% to $5.39 after the company announced it expanded its investment in its BigCommerce partnership.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) climbed 10.5% to $146.89 following a media report stating the company is in talks to be acquired by Baxter.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 8.6% to $3.1268 after climbing around 7% on Friday.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 6.3% to $0.7089. Naked Brand Group recently announced it reached a preliminary agreement with a merger or acquisition partner.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) gained 5.7% to $0.72 after the company announced its SARS-CoV-2 spike protein produces neutralizing antibodies in mice with intramuscular and intranasal adjuvants.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 4.2% to $2.3850 after the company announced it will acquire VIA Motors valued at up to $630 million.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) shares dipped 19.5% to $9.39 after the company announced its LV0006 launch vehicle failed to properly launch.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) dropped 15.1% to $20.85. ADTRAN and ADVA announced combination through all-stock transaction.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) fell 14.4% to $3.40. 22nd Century Group announced entry into the global specialty hops market.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) dropped 12.9% to $9.80.
  • Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW) dipped 12.8% to $7.30. Blue Water Acquisition recently reported shareholders’ approval of business combo/SPAC deal with Clarus Therapeutics.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) declined 12.3% to $43.84.
  • Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) dipped 11.7% to $17.49.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 10.8% to $7.58 after climbing 24% on Friday. DatChat reported a partnership with Rutgers University Computer Science through their industry affiliates program.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares fell 8.5% to $15.10 after climbing over 65% on Friday. NeuroMetrix, earlier during the month, filed prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register offer and sale of $14 million of the company’s common stock.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) fell 8% to $9.43 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
  • UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) dropped 7.7% to $4.65. UpHealth recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.35 per share.
  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) fell 5% to $88.21 after regulators in China limited the number of hours children can spend playing online games.

