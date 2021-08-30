NextPlay Names Andrew Greaves As COO
- NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP) appointed Andrew Greaves as its COO. Greaves co-founded and served as COO of Promethean TV.
- Tim Sikora was named NextPlay's CIO and as president and COO of its NextTrip travel division.
- Andrew's appointment reflects the changing landscape of NextPlay's target markets that now increasingly encompass video gaming and Connected TV services on an international scale, co-CEO Bill Kerby said.
- Given his many years of international experience and success in eSports and digital media, NextPlay anticipates Andrew to drive strong growth and market expansion, especially with the newly acquired divisions, including Zappware for Connected TV and HotPlay for in-game advertising.
- Price Action: NXTP shares traded higher by 8.79% at $2.98 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management Tech