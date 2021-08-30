 Skip to main content

FuboTV Launches Predictive Free-to-Play Games, FanView Live Stats For 2022 Football World Cup Qualifiers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 3:17pm   Comments
FuboTV Launches Predictive Free-to-Play Games, FanView Live Stats For 2022 Football World Cup Qualifiers
  • Sports-centric live TV streaming platform FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) has launched predictive integrated free-to-play games, and FanView live stats feature for the September South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches (CONMEBOL). 
  • FuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL through March 2022.
  • Starting September 2, FuboTV's subscribers can stream CONMEBOL matches, use FanView under a reduced-size video player and play free predictive games all on one screen, using their remote control and without having to open another app. 
  • FuboTV's subsidiary Fubo Gaming plans to launch Fubo Sportsbook for sports entertainment through sports betting in Q4 of 2021.
  • "With this launch, consumers will never have to leave FuboTV to interact with their favorite live sports," said CPO Mike Berkley.
  • Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 1.94% at $27.58 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

