This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Amazon, Microsoft, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMD) high-performance computing and visualization products help gamers get the most from their favorite titles, and over the past five years, the most out of investors' portfolios.

Since August 2016, AMD stock's five-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and multinational investment bank companies: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC).

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD also supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. The firm was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Here's how the returns break down from August 2016 to present: