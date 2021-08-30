 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sandvik Finance Chief Tomas Eliasson To Leave
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Share:
Sandvik Finance Chief Tomas Eliasson To Leave
  • Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKY) announces that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tomas Eliassonhas decided to leave his position as of October 31, 2021.
  • Cecilia Felton, currently Vice President Group Control, will serve as the interim CFO effective as of November 1, and Tomas Eliasson will be available until February 1, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.
  • The company has initiated the recruitment process for a new CFO.
  • Price Action: SDVKY shares closed higher by 1.2% at $25.98 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SDVKY + SDVKF)

Sandvik Acquires Connecticut-Based CNC Software For Undisclosed Sum
Sandvik Acquires 67% Stake In Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools For Undisclosed Sum
Recap: Sandvik Q2 Earnings
Earnings Preview: Sandvik
Sandvik Acquires DWFritz Automation For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com