Sandvik Finance Chief Tomas Eliasson To Leave
- Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKY) announces that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tomas Eliasson, has decided to leave his position as of October 31, 2021.
- Cecilia Felton, currently Vice President Group Control, will serve as the interim CFO effective as of November 1, and Tomas Eliasson will be available until February 1, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.
- The company has initiated the recruitment process for a new CFO.
- Price Action: SDVKY shares closed higher by 1.2% at $25.98 on Friday.
