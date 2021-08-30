Tuya Stock Gains On $200M Fresh Share Buyback Plan
- Tuya Inc's (NYSE: TUYA) board approved a share buyback program of up to $200 million of Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs.
- The IoT platform beat the Q2 revenue consensus while issuing cautious Q3 guidance.
- Tuya held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $5.8 million in operating cash flow.
- Price Action: TUYA shares traded higher by 2.84% at $9.78 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
