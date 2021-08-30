 Skip to main content

Tuya Stock Gains On $200M Fresh Share Buyback Plan
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 8:53am   Comments
  • Tuya Inc's (NYSE: TUYA) board approved a share buyback program of up to $200 million of Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs.
  • The IoT platform beat the Q2 revenue consensus while issuing cautious Q3 guidance.
  • Tuya held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $5.8 million in operating cash flow.
  • Price Action: TUYA shares traded higher by 2.84% at $9.78 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Tech

