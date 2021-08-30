 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DouYu Unleashes Fresh $100M Share Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 5:47am   Comments
Share:
DouYu Unleashes Fresh $100M Share Buyback
  • Chinese game-centric live streaming platform DouYu International Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: DOYU) board authorized a share buyback program of up to $100 million of its ordinary shares in the form of ADSs commencing on August 30, 2021.
  • The company expects to use its existing funds to fund repurchases made under this program.
  • DouYu, which held $1 billion in cash and equivalents, just marginally beat its Q2 revenue consensus and managed to remain in line with the EPS consensus.
  • Price Action: DOYU shares traded higher by 1.59% at $3.84 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOYU)

Tencent Focuses On Game Streaming Following Chinese Crackdown: Bloomberg
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com