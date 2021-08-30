DouYu Unleashes Fresh $100M Share Buyback
- Chinese game-centric live streaming platform DouYu International Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: DOYU) board authorized a share buyback program of up to $100 million of its ordinary shares in the form of ADSs commencing on August 30, 2021.
- The company expects to use its existing funds to fund repurchases made under this program.
- DouYu, which held $1 billion in cash and equivalents, just marginally beat its Q2 revenue consensus and managed to remain in line with the EPS consensus.
- Price Action: DOYU shares traded higher by 1.59% at $3.84 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks Small Cap Tech Media