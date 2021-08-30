Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The pending home sales index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect pending home sales increasing 0.3% in July after declining sharply by 1.9% in June.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for August will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The general activity index is expected to decline to 25.0 for August from 27.3 in July.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets