Elon Musk Hosts Jack Dorsey, Rick Rubin, Flies Over Starbase With Crew Of SpaceX's First Manned Mission

SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a video of himself flying over “Starbase” in jet aircraft on Twitter over the weekend.

What Happened: Musk’s video shows him airborne flying side-by-side to L39 and Alpha Jets above the Starbase rocket facility.

Flying over Starbase pic.twitter.com/poSDG3pIq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2021

Musk separately revealed that the Starbase site was visited by Jack Dorsey — the CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), and Rick Rubin — record producer and former co-president of Columbia Records, a unit of Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE).

Good to see you & @RickRubin at Starbase — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

The United Kingdom’s Independent newspaper reported that the 4 aircraft involved in the flypast contained the crew of SpaceX’s upcoming all-civilian Inspiration4 mission due for launch on Sept. 15.

Callsigns acquired. During a naming ceremony on Sunday, the extended Inspiration4 teams and families bestowed callsigns on Chris, Sian, and Hayley. Introducing: Hanks, Leo, Rook, and Nova. pic.twitter.com/pr7l3Z2pl8 — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) August 10, 2021

Why It Matters: In 2003, Musk told Fortune that the most “fun plane” he has is a Russian fighter jet called LN-39, which has a Czech airframe, a Ukrainian engine, and Russian avionics.

He said at the time, “Your butt hurts if you fly in it for more than an hour. The seats are really hard.”

Musk said on Twitter the same day that SpaceX’s rocket fleet is growing.

The rocket fleet grows — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2021

On Sunday, SpaceX launched the Dragon spacecraft using a Falcon 9 rocket on a commercial resupply mission from Florida.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corp. via Flickr