Elon Musk Hosts Jack Dorsey, Rick Rubin, Flies Over Starbase With Crew Of SpaceX's First Manned Mission
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 1:51am   Comments
SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a video of himself flying over “Starbase” in jet aircraft on Twitter over the weekend.

What Happened: Musk’s video shows him airborne flying side-by-side to L39 and Alpha Jets above the Starbase rocket facility.

Musk separately revealed that the Starbase site was visited by Jack Dorsey — the CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), and Rick Rubin — record producer and former co-president of Columbia Records, a unit of Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE).

The United Kingdom’s Independent newspaper reported that the 4 aircraft involved in the flypast contained the crew of SpaceX’s upcoming all-civilian Inspiration4 mission due for launch on Sept. 15.

Why It Matters: In 2003, Musk told Fortune that the most “fun plane” he has is a Russian fighter jet called LN-39, which has a Czech airframe, a Ukrainian engine, and Russian avionics.

See Also: Elon Musk Reminisces On How NASA Saved SpaceX Both 'Financially' And 'Emotionally'

He said at the time, “Your butt hurts if you fly in it for more than an hour. The seats are really hard.”

Musk said on Twitter the same day that SpaceX’s rocket fleet is growing.

On Sunday, SpaceX launched the Dragon spacecraft using a Falcon 9 rocket on a commercial resupply mission from Florida.

Read Next: Astra CEO Says Space Is 'Hard' But Not 'Giving Up' After Rocket Fails Test Launch

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corp. via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Jack Dorsey Rick Rubin space SpaceX StarbaseNews Tech Best of Benzinga

