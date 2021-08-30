Watch: Rivian CEO Shows Off R1T Truck Wading Through A Stretch Of Water

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F)-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian’s CEO RJ Scaringe on Sunday showed off its electric pickup truck R1T wading through a pool of water.

What Happened: In a short video — that lasts 39 seconds — posted on Twitter, Scaringe reveals a pick-up truck navigating a water-filled track with engineers inside the vehicle.

Our engineers going for a quick dip! pic.twitter.com/1FYukLXXZl — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 29, 2021

Scaringe has lately taken to sharing updates related to Rivian on social media in a similar fashion to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who enjoys wider popularity.

Why It Matters: The social media update comes ahead of Rivian’s plans to begin deliveries of its electric pickup truck R1T in September after a two-month delay. R1S deliveries have been pushed back to fall.

The pre-production electric vehicle startup said last week it has confidentially filed documents for an initial public offering that is expected to value the company at around $80 billion.

The valuation estimate drew a sharp reaction from Musk on Twitter, who said "maybe they should be required to deliver at least one vehicle per billion dollars of valuation *before* the IPO."

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 1.01%vhigher at $3,349.63 on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian