 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla's Elon Musk Is Reportedly Opposing Nvidia's Proposed Arm Buy
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla's Elon Musk Is Reportedly Opposing Nvidia's Proposed Arm Buy

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s deal to acquire U.K. chipmaker Arm Holdings hasn't been consummated yet even after nearly a year has elapsed since it was announced.

What Happened: South Korean electronics giant Samsung and U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as well as EV giant Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) are among a bevy of corporations that have voiced their opinions against the Nvidia-Arm deal, the U.K. Telegraph reported.

The deal is under anti-trust review in the U.S., and it has recently emerged that U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority has raised serious concerns and has sought an in-depth investigations into the proposed combination.

Related Link: Why Nvidia Stock Analysts Are Bullish After Q2 Earnings

Why It Matters For Tesla: Before Tesla began using in-house chips for its autonomous driving technology, it sourced its supply from Nvidia. The company began rolling out its own chips in 2019, with Musk touting the silicon as the "best chip in the world..by a huge margin."

Tesla's self-driving chip uses ARM processors. The in-house FSD chip announced in 2019 was a fill system-on-chip manufactured using Samsung's 14-nm process with 12 64-bit ARM cores organized as three clusters of quad-core Cortex-A72 cores operating at 2.2 GHz. Last year, reports suggested Tesla was working on HW4.0 self-driving chip using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)'s 7nm process.

Earlier this year, reports suggested Tesla is partnering with Samsung on a 5nm chip for self-driving.

With Tesla's self-driving chips now heavily reliant on the ARM architecture, it is no surprise that the EV giant is positioning itself in the opposition camp to the Nvidia's Arm deal.

Nvidia shares closed Friday's session 2.57% higher at $226.36.

Related Link: How Is Nvidia Trying To Win The Arm Deal?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + TSLA)

Here's How You Can Buy A Phallic-Shaped Blue Origin Model Rocket For $69.99
EXCLUSIVE: Sarcos CEO On Whether Tesla Is Late To The Robotics Party, AI Utility In Repetitive Vs. Dynamic Tasks And More
SpaceX, ULA See Launch Risk From Low Liquid Oxygen Supply Amid Surge In Covid Cases
EV Week In Review: Tesla's Utility Bet, New Leadership at Embattled Lordstown, Rivian Finally Takes IPO Plunge
Here Is How Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Plans To Expand Bitcoin Trading
How Tesla's Elon Musk Reacted to Rival Rivian's Proposed IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com