Peloton Says It Has Been Subpoenaed By U.S. Regulators Over Reporting Of Treadmill Injuries

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) says the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security has subpoenaed the fitness equipment maker.

What Happened: On Friday Peloton said that U.S. regulators were investigating the company and requesting documents and other information related to injuries reported by Peloton customers.

In May, the company recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills after a child died and dozens of others were injured using the machine.

The SEC is also investigating Peloton's public disclosures regarding the injuries, Peloton said.

"We intend to cooperate fully with each of these investigations, and at this time, we are unable to predict the eventual scope, duration or outcome of the investigations," the company said.

"On May 5, 2021, the Company announced separate, voluntary recalls of its Tread+ and Tread products in collaboration with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and halted sales of these products to work on product enhancements," Peloton said in the filing.

Chief Executive Officer John Foley publicly apologized in May for Peloton's initial response to the accident reports, and the company also laid out steps to improve safety.

Treadmill-related accidents and deaths are at an alarming level in the U.S. According to the CPSC, an estimated 22,500 treadmill-related injuries were treated at emergency departments in 2019. In addition, about 2,000 in children under 8 years old were treated in the department.

The agency received reports of 17 deaths associated with treadmills from 2018 to 2020.

Why It Matters: Yesterday, the company slashed the price of its original stationary bike by 20% as people slowly opt for a gym workout. The lowest-cost Peloton Bike will sell for $1,495, down from $1,895. The higher-priced Bike+ will be priced at $2,495.

The company said it hopes to reach new customers who weren't previously able to afford its cycles.

Peloton shares have fallen about 25% year to date, bringing the company's market cap to $34 billion.

Credit Suisse has maintained the Outperform rating on Peloton but lowered the price target to $148. Needham has maintained the Buy rating but lowered the price target to $130.

Photo: Courtesy of Peloton