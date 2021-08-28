How Apple Is Addressing 'Audio Issues' With Certain iPhone 12 Models

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a rare problem with its flagship product, the iPhone, and also offered remedial measures for it.

What Happened: Apple said it has determined that a very small percentage of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may have had sound issues due to failure of a component on the receiver module. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models aren't affected by the issue.

The affected devices were manufactured between Oct. 2020 and April 2020, the company clarified.

The eligible devices will be serviced by the company or its authorized service provider, free of charge, it added.

Apple users with affected phones can get the issue resolved by contacting an Apple authorized service provide or making an appointment at an Apple retail store or contacting support to arrange a mail-in-service through the Apple Repair Center.

Why It's Important: The issue has come to light ahead of Apple's hardware releases expected over the next couple of months. It is widely speculated that Apple will unveil the next iteration of the iPhone, likely to be named the iPhone 13.

Recently, reports suggested that Apple may hike iPhone 13 prices due to higher chip production costs incurred by its key supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).

Apple shares closed Friday's session up 0.72% at $148.60.

