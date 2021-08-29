 Skip to main content

Here's How You Can Buy A Phallic-Shaped Blue Origin Model Rocket For $69.99
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2021 11:10am   Comments
A model rocket of the Blue Origin craft that sent Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos to space will soon hit the market.

What Happened: Estes Rockets is launching a 1/66 scale model of the New Shephard rocket that took Bezos and three other passengers successfully to space.

The rocket is priced at $69.99 by itself or can be purchased for $109.99 as part of a full starter set that includes a launch pad, controller and a pack of single-use engines.

“Estes is proud to partner with Blue Origin to provide a piece of history that inspires kids to dream and imagine,” the company said.

The New Shephard model rockets will be released on November 1 and can be pre-ordered now. There is a limit of five per customer.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Jeff Bezos

Why It’s Important: Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) released a remote controlled toy version of the upcoming Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck.

There is huge demand from collectors and fans of companies for models of vehicles, or in this case spacecraft.

One of the most talked about aspects of the New Shephard was its design, which is something likely not lost on people purchasing this version of the model and its price point.

Photo: Courtesy of Blue Origin

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Blue Origin Cybertruck Estes Rockets Jeff Bezos model rockets space stocksNews Best of Benzinga

