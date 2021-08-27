 Skip to main content

Workday And Lam Research Lead The QQQ
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 4:13pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as investors eye Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and gauge Fed tapering policy.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.97% to $376.04
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.68% to $354.57
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.88% to $450.18

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Friday.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook received more than five million shares in the technology giant this week as part of a compensation package but sold most of the stock immediately for more than $750 million… Read More

SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Friday took yet another potshot at Amazon, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and the billionaire space venture rival Jeff Bezos… Read More

Investors that added Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) to their portfolio one year ago are truly living the high life… Read More

