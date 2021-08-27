Workday And Lam Research Lead The QQQ

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as investors eye Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and gauge Fed tapering policy.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.97% to $376.04

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.97% to $376.04 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.68% to $354.57

(NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.68% to $354.57 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.88% to $450.18

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Friday.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

