Why Gambling.com Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gambling.com (NASDAQ: GAMB) stock is trading higher after the company announced it launched BetArizona.com to help sports bettors sign up for new legal wagering options.

Sports betting fans can begin pre-registering for online sportsbooks through BetArizona.com starting on Saturday, August 28th, according to the press release.

"With more than 7 million people, two dozen land-based casinos, five major professional sports teams, two Power 5 conference universities, and Super Bowl LVII in 2023, it's only a matter of time until Arizona becomes one of the largest regulated online gambling markets in America," said Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. Business for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group Ltd is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a provider of digital marketing services in the online gambling industry.

At last check, the stock was trading 60% higher at $13.56 per share.