 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Microvision Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Why Microvision Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market following Fed Chairman Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

Microvision is trading higher by 184.83% on a year-to-date basis amid heightened retail investor interest.

Microvision is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its lidar sensor uses laser beam scanning (LBS) technology which is based on systems that include micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. 

Microvision is trading higher by 4.5% at $14.86. Microvision has a 52-week high of $28 and a 52-week low of $1.36.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MVIS)

Early Funding of Battle Approved Motors Should Make You Fear Missing Out
Analyzing Microvision's Unusual Options Activity
84 Biggest Movers From Friday
What's Next After Microvision Stock Gets Saved By Support
What's Up With MicroVision's Stock Today?
Analyzing Microvision's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com