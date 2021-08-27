Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market following Fed Chairman Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

AMD is trading higher by 5% over the past five sessions and 22% over the past month amid heightened interest from retail investors.

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD is trading higher by 3.5% at $111.02. AMD has a 52-week high of $122.49 and a 52-week low of $72.50.