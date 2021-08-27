COO Of Fidelity National Finl Roger Jewkes Made $640.03K In Trades

Roger Jewkes the Chief Operating Officer of Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) made a total profit of $640,034 while trading Fidelity National Finl stocks.

What Happened: According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Roger Jewkes exercised options to sell Fidelity National Finl shares on Friday, August 27 at a price of $49.17 per share, for a netted profit of $640,034.

Following the transaction, Roger Jewkes still owns 504,482 shares of Fidelity National Finl stock worth $24,802,998, based on the current price of $49.17.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important selloff, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued.

Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward. Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

To get more information on previous transactions, check out the insider's net worth page here

To learn more about investing, see other tools here