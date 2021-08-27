What's Going On With NeuroMetrix Shares Today?

NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) shares are surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume amid an increase in retail investor interest around the low-float stock.

The average session volume is just under 8 million. The trading volume for Friday's session was nearing 50 million at publication time.

NeuroMetrix is trending across social media platforms. It was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time.

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that produces bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders and diabetes.

NURO Price Action: NeuroMetrix has traded as high as $38.75 and as low as $1.39 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 51.80% at $15.13 after being halted for volatility earlier this morning.

Photo by tomemrich from Flickr.