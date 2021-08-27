 Skip to main content

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares climbed 87% to $36.83 on abnormally high volume amid continued volatility. The stock has recently been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) jumped 49.4% to $3.1382. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp have agreed to merge; under the agreement, shareholders of Navios Acquisition will receive 0.1275 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each share.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares climbed 39.6% to $13.92. NeuroMetrix, earlier during the month, filed prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register offer and sale of $14 million of the company’s common stock.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 24% to $3.6350. The company recently reported a Q2 loss of $5.13 per share.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) jumped 23.7% to $7.77. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.43 per share.
  • Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares climbed 23.3% to $270.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance. Various analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 21.1% to $7.67. The company, earlier during the month, reported a wider quarterly loss.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares rose 17.7% to $9.61 after jumping over 27% on Thursday. Wolfpack Research, last week, released a bearish report on the stock.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares gained 17.1% to $8.50. RenovoRx shares dropped 19% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $9 per unit.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) jumped 17.1% to $5.16.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) jumped 16.6% to $3.1370 after the company announced its launch of commercial distribution of SCOV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Test, a third party COVID-19 antigen assay.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) jumped 14.9% to $7.86. DatChat reported a partnership with Rutgers University Computer Science through their industry affiliates program.
  • Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) jumped 13.8% to $9.68. Gambling.com Group announced temporary supplier license by Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.
  • Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) jumped 12.2% to $12.30.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) gained 11% to $12.08.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 10.8% to $273.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 10.3% to $8.93 after gaining over 13% on Thursday.
  • SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) rose 10% to $6.15 after gaining 8% on Thursday. SharpLink Gaming, last week, appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16, 2021.
  • Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) gained 9.3% to $9.19.
  • IronNet Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) gained 9% to $14.00.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 6.3% to $3.0301 after gaining over 6% on Thursday. The company, last week, provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) dipped 26.1% to $52.37 following a release by Quanterix that commented on Cassava's recent data for its Alzheimer's candidate.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) fell 23.7% to $11.60 after dropping over 10% on Thursday.
  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) shares dipped 20.1% to $14.21. Goldman Sachs downgraded Applied Therapeutics from Neutral to Sell and announced a $10 price target.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 12.9% to $47.50. Reuters reported that China's Netflix equivalent iQIYI decided to stop streaming idol competition programs amid a regulatory crackdown.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 9.7% to $3.2777. Precipio recently reported a partnership with American Oncology Network to adopt company’s HemeScreen technology.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) dropped 9.8% to $51.24. GDS Holdings, last week, reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 38.9% year-on-year to $288.7 million (RMB 1.86 billion).
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 9.3% to $143.99 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) dipped 9% to $6.28.
  • Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dropped 8.5% to $90.60. Hibbett reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.1% year on year, to $419.26 million, beating the analyst consensus of $320.89 million.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares fell 7.9% to $90.00 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 7.7% to $71.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 7.7% to $105.31 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) fell 6.5% to $6.22 following Q2 results.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 4.2% to $27.89. HP reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter and boosted its FY21 profit guidance. However, the company’s sales missed expectations.

