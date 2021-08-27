Why Royal Dutch Shell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several energy and oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE: RDS-B), are trading higher ahead of tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico, which have disrupted supply.

According to The Weather Channel: Tropical Storm Ida is strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to hammer the northern U.S. Gulf Coast as a major hurricane this weekend with life-threatening storm surge, dangerous rainfall flooding, potentially devastating winds and tornadoes.

Royal Dutch Shell operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. Royal Dutch Shell explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Royal Dutch Shell Class A is trading higher by 2.3% at $40.31. Royal Dutch Shell Class A has a 52-week high of $44.50 and a 52-week low of $23.07.

Royal Dutch Shell Class B is trading higher by 2.4% at $39.92. Royal Dutch Shell Class B has a 52-week high of $42.29 and a 52-week low of $21.79.