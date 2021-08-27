 Skip to main content

Chembio Starts Distribution of Third-Party COVID-19 Antigen Assay
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 8:34am   Comments

  • Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) has launched the commercial distribution of an FDA-Emergency Use Authorized rapid point-of-care COVID-19 antigen test. 
  • Product inventory is on-hand and immediately available for shipment to Chembio customers across the U.S.
  • The SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Test, manufactured by InBios International Inc, is a rapid immunoassay test.
  • It provides results in 20 minutes from a nasal swab and requires no instrumentation. 
  • The test can be used for both patients who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within 5 days of symptom onset and for asymptomatic serial testing.
  • Related Content: Chembio Q2 Earnings Lag Consensus.
  • Price Action: CEMI shares are up 16.4 at $3.13 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

