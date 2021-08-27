22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) rose 106% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. RenovoRx shares dropped 19% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $9 per unit.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 44.7% to $28.50 in pre-market trading on abnormally high volume. The company’s shares jumped over 41% on Thursday.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) shares rose 37.1% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after Navios Maritime Partners L.P., announced a merger with the company.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares rose 24.7% to $12.43 in pre-market trading. NeuroMetrix, earlier during the month, filed prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register offer and sale of $14 million of the company’s common stock
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares rose 16.8% to $9.53 in pre-market trading after jumping over 27% on Thursday. Wolfpack Research, last week, released a bearish report on the stock.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares rose 12.6% to $246.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance. Various analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) rose 10.8% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday. SharpLink Gaming, last week, appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16, 2021.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 9.9% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday. The company, last week, provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 9.1% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Thursday. The company recently swung to a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 6.8% to $0.8188 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday. Progenity, last week, priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 40 million shares.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rose 6.3% to $28.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 5.6% to $260.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
Losers
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 15.5% to $65.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares fell 8.7% to $89.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 8.3% to $104.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 7.7% to $3.35 in pre-market trading. Precipio recently reported a partnership with American Oncology Network to adopt company’s HemeScreen technology.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 7% to $50.71 in pre-market trading. Reuters reported that China's Netflix equivalent iQIYI decided to stop streaming idol competition programs amid a regulatory crackdown.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) fell 6.5% to $2.19 in pre-market trading. Glory Star New Media shares jumped over 50% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a subscription agreement to purchase up to $10 million in ordinary shares and warrants at a fixed combined purchase price of $3.50.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 4.6% to $7.26 in pre-market trading. The company, on Thursday, reported results for the second quarter.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) shares fell 4.3% to $18.09 in pre-market trading.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) fell 4% to $60.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 3% to $28.23 in pre-market trading. HP reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter and boosted its FY21 profit guidance. However, the company’s sales missed expectations.
