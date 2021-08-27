Twitter Allows Monetizing Live Audio Feature On iOS
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) announced that some hosts on its live audio feature, Spaces, could sell access to Ticketed Spaces.
- Applications for Ticketed Spaces marked a June debut for users above 18, TechCrunch reports. Twitter hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days and has at least 1,000 followers.
- Anyone on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS can buy tickets to Spaces hosted by people who have access to the feature.
- The iOS presence implies creators will be subject to Apple's 30% in-app purchase fee and Twitter's 3% commission, leaving 67% of the ticket sales proceeds for the creator.
- If a creator's total lifetime earnings on Twitter, including Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows, exceed $50,000, Twitter will raise its 3% commission to 20%.
- Twitter peer Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) had agreed to forego commission on creator revenue till 2023 and promised a lower commission than Apple.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.43% at $62.88 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
