See Why CVS Is Limiting Purchase Of OTC COVID-19 Tests
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is capping purchases of rapid, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, with a maximum of six packages available online and four in its pharmacies.
- The limits apply to Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) BinaxNOW along with a test from Ellume, according to an email from a CVS spokesperson, Bloomberg reported.
- Both tests are available without a prescription. The spread of the delta variant has resulted in a surge in demand for rapid virus tests, thus making the products scarce at some online retailers and in certain stores.
- The CVS spokesperson said that the online availability of rapid COVID-19 tests could shift based on demand.
- CVS said it is working with its suppliers to meet rising needs.
- According to the email, the change was made this week "to serve our customers' OTC testing needs, and due to high demand," according to the email.
- Price Action: CVS stock closed 0.65% lower at $83.03, while ABT stock closed 0.59% higher at $125.47 on Thursday.
