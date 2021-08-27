 Skip to main content

See Why CVS Is Limiting Purchase Of OTC COVID-19 Tests
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 6:23am   Comments
  • CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is capping purchases of rapid, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, with a maximum of six packages available online and four in its pharmacies.
  • The limits apply to Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) BinaxNOW along with a test from Ellume, according to an email from a CVS spokesperson, Bloomberg reported
  • Both tests are available without a prescription. The spread of the delta variant has resulted in a surge in demand for rapid virus tests, thus making the products scarce at some online retailers and in certain stores. 
  • The CVS spokesperson said that the online availability of rapid COVID-19 tests could shift based on demand.
  • CVS said it is working with its suppliers to meet rising needs.
  • According to the email, the change was made this week "to serve our customers' OTC testing needs, and due to high demand," according to the email. 
  • Related Content: Abbott Destroyed Several COVID Test Cards, Now Faces Diminished Capacity
  • Price Action: CVS stock closed 0.65% lower at $83.03, while ABT stock closed 0.59% higher at $125.47 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus DiagnosticsNews Health Care General

