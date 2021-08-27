63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares surged 41.1% to settle at $19.70 on Thursday on abnormally high volume.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares rose 28.1% to close at $11.00. The company, last week, reported a quarterly loss.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) gained 27.5% to close at $8.16.
- LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS) rose 26.9% to settle at $12.85.
- LGL Systems Acquisition reported its shareholders approved SPAC merger with IronNet Cybersecurity.
- Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) gained 23.7% to close at $8.50 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) shares jumped 21.4% to close at $149.70 on Thursday after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) climbed 19.6% to settle at $5.56. Jowell Global recently said it is partnering with Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co Ltd, a microbial culture medium manufacturer in China.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares gained 19% to close at $0.6901 after gaining around 14% on Wednesday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.005 per share.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) climbed 18.7% to settle at $29.96 after the company announced an exclusive commercialization and co-development agreement with Jiangsu Hengrui for Plinabulin in Greater China.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) surged 18.5% to settle at $6.80. The company, earlier during the month, released quarterly results.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) gained 17.9% to close at $5.14. The company, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 17.8% to settle at $6.49 after the company announced its board of directors has appointed Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO and as a member of the board. Ninivaggi is the former CEO of Icahn Enterprises L.P.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) gained 17.4% to close at $11.08.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) surged 17% to settle at $6.00.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) gained 16.8% to close at $8.75. authID.ai recently priced 1.4 million shares at $7 per share to raise $10 million in an initial public offering.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) climbed 16.7% to close at $2.87. ABVC BioPharma issued three updates on Vitargus.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) jumped 16.3% to settle at $9.65. Cabaletta Bio, last week, announced 28-day data from the second dose cohort from the DesCAARTes Phase 1 trial of DSG3-CAART for mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV).
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) gained 16% to close at $14.04. Aerovate Therapeutics, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $23.80 per share.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 14.7% to close at $9.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. Coty confirms that it is pursuing a partial IPO of its Brazil business.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) climbed 14.5% to close at $7.11. Aehr recently said it received $3 million in orders to support production test and burn-in of silicon carbide power semiconductors for electric vehicles.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) rose 13.8% to settle at $23.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) gained 13.8% to close at $16.37.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 13.7% to close at $8.10.
- Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWAC) jumped 13.2% to settle at $11.34. Good Works Acquisition and Cipher Mining reported shareholder approval of business combination.
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) gained 11% to settle at $3.72. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares rose 9.3% to close at $186.68 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company announced a $1.25 billion buyback and also raised its dividend from $0.59 to $0.71 per share.
- Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) gained 9% to close at $57.68.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 8.9% to close at $0.7520 after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) gained 7.2% to close at $5.81. Kopin CEO and President purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of $5.45.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 7.1% to close at $0.4688 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 6.1% to close at $59.88. Reuters reported that JOYY Chairman, Xiaomi Founder is planning to take JOYY private with $75-$100 per share offer.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 5.5% to close at $3.63. Precipio reported a partnership with American Oncology Network to adopt company’s HemeScreen technology.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 4.1% to settle at $17.54 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 134.7% year-on-year to $94.73 million, beating the analyst estimate of $81 million.
Losers
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares tumbled 45% to close at $7.89 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings. RBC Capital downgraded SelectQuote from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $33 to $13.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) fell 34.2% to close at $30.50. Regencell Bioscience shares jumped over 200% on Wednesday on abnormally-high volume.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) dipped 29.9% to settle at $2.13 after the company priced its 4.58 million share offering at $2.40 per share. Aditxt shares gained over 53% on Wednesday after the company announced it signed a letter of intent for exclusive rights to negotiate the acquisition of a biopharmaceutical company commercializing and distributing antiviral oral therapy for COVID-19.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) dropped 25.4% to close at $5.00.
- D Market Elektronik Hztlr ve Tcrt AS-ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) declined 25.4% to settle at $8.97. D-MARKET reported Q2 sales of TRY1.755 billion.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) fell 19.3% to close at $7.26 as the company priced its IPO at $9 per unit.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) dipped 18.2% to close at $13.30 after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 18.1% to close at $2.77 after declining 9% on Wednesday.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) declined 17.6% to close at $4.81 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) fell 14.7% to close at $6.17.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares dropped 14.7% to settle at $5.97. Regis posted a Q4 loss of $0.74 per share.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) fell 14.5% to settle at $42.01 on continued volatility following the company's July IPO.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) fell 13.3% to close at $33.59 following Q4 results.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) shares declined 12.9% to close at $3.70. BlueCity recently reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year, to RMB291.9 million ($45.2 million).
- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) dipped 12.8% to close at $80.26 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $70 price target.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 12.4% to settle at $70.85 on continued weakness following negative claims that were posted online Tuesday after market hours.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) dipped 12.1% to settle at $93.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 EPS guidance.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) fell 11.8% to close at $3.52.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 10.4% to close at $35.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) fell 10.4% to close at $15.21.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares declined 9.4% to settle at $310.19 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) dropped 9.2% to close at $318.01 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported it will not be providing FY21 guidance.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) dropped 9.2% to close at $45.96.
- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW) shares fell 9.1% to close at $9.50. Blue Water Acquisition is expected to hold a special meeting of its stockholders on Friday, August 27, 2021.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares dropped 9.1% to close at $36.36 following weak quarterly sales.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 8.5% to close at $28.51 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $36 to $27.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 8.1% to close at $6.25.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) dipped 7.9% to close at $89.41. The company, last week, reported mixed quarterly results.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) fell 6.4% to close at $2.62.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) fell 3.8% to close at $225.90 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
