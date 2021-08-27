Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink to $90.9 billion in August after widening by $3.0 billion to $92.1 billion in July.
- Data on personal income and outlays for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a steady reading of 0.2% in June, analysts expect personal income rising by 0.3% in July. Personal consumption expenditures are projected to rise 0.5%.
- Data on wholesale inventories for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories increasing 0.3% in July.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment, which has been dropping sharply, is expected to rise slightly to 70.9 in August from mid-month’s reading of 70.2.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
