Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 4:19am   Comments
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink to $90.9 billion in August after widening by $3.0 billion to $92.1 billion in July.
  • Data on personal income and outlays for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a steady reading of 0.2% in June, analysts expect personal income rising by 0.3% in July. Personal consumption expenditures are projected to rise 0.5%.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories increasing 0.3% in July.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment, which has been dropping sharply, is expected to rise slightly to 70.9 in August from mid-month’s reading of 70.2.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

