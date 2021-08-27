Netflix Gaming Foray Begins To Take Shape As It Launches 'Stranger Things' Titles In Poland
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is marking its entry into mobile gaming with adventure titles “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Stranger Things 3.”
What Happened: Netflix Poland made the announcement in a tweet, first noted on Apple Insider, on Thursday.
See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock
Users in the European country can try out both the games as long as they use Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android operating system.
“We are at an early stage and we still have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but this is our first step,” as per a translated version of Netflix’s tweet in Polish.
Separately, Netflix Poland said that there would be no advertisements or in-app purchases in the games, which are available as part of a subscription to the video streaming service.
Why It Matters: Last month, Netflix said it would offer mobile gaming at no extra cost to its subscriber base.
See Also: Users Say Their Nvidia Graphics Cards Are Getting Bricked By Amazon MMO Game
In an effort to cement its foray, it brought on board Mike Verdu, a former Electronics Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) gaming executive.
Netflix’s gaming entry could put it on a collision course with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which offers its Arcade service separately and as a part of the Apple One bundle.
This week, Apple bolstered Arcade’s library by adding two new titles: “Baldo: the Guardian Owls” and “Asphalt 8: Airborne+.”
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said last month that 2021 would be the “defining year” for gaming.
Price Action: On Thursday, Netflix shares closed nearly 0.5% higher at $550.12 in the regular session.
Read Next: Apple Commits To Shoring Up Supply Chain Security, Google, Amazon, Microsoft To Also Pour Money, Efforts Into Cybersecurity
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: mobile gaming Stranger Things Streaming Video On Demand SVOD video gamesNews Tech Best of Benzinga