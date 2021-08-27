 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix Gaming Foray Begins To Take Shape As It Launches 'Stranger Things' Titles In Poland
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 12:55am   Comments
Share:
Netflix Gaming Foray Begins To Take Shape As It Launches 'Stranger Things' Titles In Poland

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is marking its entry into mobile gaming with adventure titles “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Stranger Things 3.”

What Happened: Netflix Poland made the announcement in a tweet, first noted on Apple Insider, on Thursday.
See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Users in the European country can try out both the games as long as they use Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android operating system.

“​​We are at an early stage and we still have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but this is our first step,” as per a translated version of Netflix’s tweet in Polish.

Separately, Netflix Poland said that there would be no advertisements or in-app purchases in the games, which are available as part of a subscription to the video streaming service.

Why It Matters: Last month, Netflix said it would offer mobile gaming at no extra cost to its subscriber base. 

See Also: Users Say Their Nvidia Graphics Cards Are Getting Bricked By Amazon MMO Game

In an effort to cement its foray, it brought on board Mike Verdu, a former Electronics Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) gaming executive.

Netflix’s gaming entry could put it on a collision course with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which offers its Arcade service separately and as a part of the Apple One bundle.

This week, Apple bolstered Arcade’s library by adding two new titles: “Baldo: the Guardian Owls” and “Asphalt 8: Airborne+.” 

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said last month that 2021 would be the “defining year” for gaming. 

Price Action: On Thursday, Netflix shares closed nearly 0.5% higher at $550.12 in the regular session.

Read Next: Apple Commits To Shoring Up Supply Chain Security, Google, Amazon, Microsoft To Also Pour Money, Efforts Into Cybersecurity

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

iQIYI Ends Celebrity Worship Shows On State Interference: Reuters
Etsy And NetApp Lead The S&P 500
AMC Forms Bullish Pattern, Institutions Increase Short Positions: Will Shorts Get Smoked?
Why Netflix's Video Game Launch Is Critical For Streaming Platform: Matthew Ball
Netflix, Pfizer, Coinbase, Pinduoduo, JD, Meituan — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Wednesday
AMC Networks Hunts For Permanent CEO As Veteran Chief Resigns Abruptly
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: mobile gaming Stranger Things Streaming Video On Demand SVOD video gamesNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com