Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Taco Going Nationwide, Lil Nas X Joins As Chief Impact Officer

Taco Bell is heating up the chicken sandwich wars and announced a well-known musician.

Chicken Taco: Taco Bell in February announced it was testing a crispy chicken taco to take on other restaurant chains that saw success from the crispy chicken sandwiches.

The Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM)-owned restaurant chain offered the chicken sandwich taco available at limited locations in Tennessee and North Carolina. The item gets a nationwide release on Sept. 2.

Taco Bell’s chicken sandwich taco features crispy chicken and is rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip, served on a warm flatbread taco shell and topped with chipotle sauce. The sandwich taco comes in regular or spicy with the spicy version featuring crunchy jalapeno slices.

Taco Bell is also launching a marketing push about the nationwide release with a debate taking place Sept. 4 featuring the debate teams of the University of Georgia and Clemson University to decide if it's a taco or a sandwich.

Lil Nas X Joins Team: Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X has joined Taco Bell as the Chief Impact Officer.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, mentions in his new single “Sun Goes Down” that he worked as a cashier at a Taco Bell location five years ago.

The musician will partner with Taco Bell on new menu innovations, make the guest experience “more impactful” and offer an exclusive experience around the upcoming album “Montero.”

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans, including its people,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said.

The musician will partner with the Taco Bell Foundation also to award selected persons with the Live Mas Scholarship.

“This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

A new breakfast marketing campaign from Taco Bell kicked off Thursday featuring a cameo from Lil Nas X. The campaign centers on breakfast offerings returning to 90% of restaurants nationwide by mid-September.

“Taco Bell is creating even more anticipation for the first meal of the day with help from Lil Nas X, with continued fan engagement opportunities to be announced later this fall.

YUM Price Action: Yum shares closed down 2.2% to $131.40.