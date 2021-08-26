Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRPX) is trading higher after the company announced it entered into a commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with Seqens.

The agreement with Seqens provides for both the supply material for Virpax's clinical studies as well as the long-term commercial supply of MMS019.

The company said Seqens will conduct process development and validation of additional large scale commercial quantities of MMS019 at its facilities in Devens and Newburyport, Massachusetts.

"Establishing a collaboration with a strong partner capable of supplying clinical and commercial scale quantities of MMS019 is another important advancement in our MMS019 product development strategy. Seqens has a demonstrated expertise in developing and manufacturing highly-complex molecules for large scale production," said Anthony Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax.

At last check, Virpax Pharmaceuticals was trading 9.44% higher at $18.80 on Thursday.