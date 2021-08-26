Yum! Brands Appoints Aaron Powell As Pizza Hut CEO
- Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) has appointed Aaron Powell as global Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer effective September 20.
- Aaron will assume global responsibility for driving Pizza Hut Division's growth strategies, franchise operations, and performance and report to Yum! CEO David Gibbs.
- Before joining Pizza Hut, Aaron was the President of Kimberly Clark Corp's (NYSE: KMB) Asia-Pacific Consumer Business.
- Powell holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree from Washington University.
- Price Action: YUM shares are trading lower by 2.35% at $131.26 on the last check Thursday.
