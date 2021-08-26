Why Five Below Shares Are Falling

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading lower by 4.6% at $225.39 in sympathy with the broader retail sector following weaker-than-expected quarterly results from large names in the space.

Five Below is otherwise trading higher by 2.3% over the past five sessions and 15.7% over the past month.

Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 1,020 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2020. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced at or below $6.

Five Below has a 52-week high of $237.86 and a 52-week low of $108.51.