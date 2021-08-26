 Skip to main content

Why Gap Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower by 4.3% at $26.29 in sympathy with the broader retail sector following weaker-than-expected quarterly results from large names in the space. The company reports second-quarter results after the close today.

Gap is trading lower by 3.4% over the past five sessions and 11.9% over the past month.

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores and specialty stores under various Gap names.

Gap has a 52-week high of $37.63 and a 52-week low of $15.76.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

