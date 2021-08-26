 Skip to main content

XL Fleet To Electrify Stellantis' Ram 2500 And 3500 Trucks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 2:13pm   Comments
  • XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) plans to offer its hybrid electric drive system for Ram 2500 and 3500Stellantis NV's (NYSE: STLA) line of heavy-duty pickup trucks.
  • The XLH system represents the company's first electrification product to be available for Ram Commercial.
  • XL Fleet's newest product represents the fourth OEM platform on which its electrification systems are compatible, including hybrid electric drive solutions for Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), and Isuzu Motors Ltd (OTC: ISUZY) fleet vehicles.
  • With the Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickup models in its hybrid product line, XL Fleet now electrifies four of the U.S.'s top-selling pickup brands, including Ford F-series, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram, and GMC Sierra trucks.
  • The XLH hybrid electric drive system is now available for select Ram 2500 / 3500 models with the 6.4L V8 engine and a wide range of wheelbases, cab configurations, and drivelines.
  • Price Action: XL shares are trading higher by 1.95% at $6.79 on the last check Thursday.

