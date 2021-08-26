 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.

Dollar Tree reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.01 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.34 billion, which came in below the estimate of $6.44 billion.

Dollar Tree expects third-quarter earnings to be in a range of 88 cents per share to 98 cents per share versus the estimate of $1.26 per share. 

"We continued to see strong performance on the discretionary side of the business, and our key initiatives, including H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, are delivering compelling results. All three concepts have performed very well and we are significantly accelerating these initiatives in 2022 and beyond," said Michael Witynski, president and CEO of Dollar Tree.

DLTR Price Action: Dollar Tree has traded as high as $120.37 and as low as $84.41 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 11.7% at $93.93.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTR)

Thursday's Market Minute: To Taper Or Not To Taper; That Is The Question!
Recap: Dollar Tree Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Jackson Hole Event In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For August 26, 2021
Penn National And Ulta Beauty Lead The S&P 500 Higher Wednesday
Stock Wars: Dollar General Vs. Dollar Tree
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Michael Witynski why it's movingNews Guidance

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com