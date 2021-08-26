Why Williams-Sonoma Shares Are Rising

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are trading higher by 9% at $186 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results, announced a $1.25 billion buyback and raised its dividend from 59 cents to 71 cents per share.

Notable analyst reactions:

Telsey Advisory Group maintained Williams-Sonoma with an Outperform and raised the price target from $205 to $220.

Credit Suisse analyst Lavesh Hemnani maintained Williams-Sonoma with an Underperform and raised the price target from $144 to $155.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained Williams-Sonoma with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $180 to $195.

RBC Capital maintained Williams-Sonoma with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $191 to $199.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained Williams-Sonoma with a Hold and raised the price target from $180 to $190.

Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the home furnishings category. Williams-Sonoma offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn provides casual home accessories.

Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week high of $204.41 and a 52-week low of $81.76.