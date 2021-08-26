 Skip to main content

Why Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares are trading lower by 9.8% at $35.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales.

Abercrombie & Fitch reported quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 72 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $864.85 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $869.32 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells direct to consumer through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week high of $47.29 and a 52-week low of $10.96.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

