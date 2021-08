Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 21 companies made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $73.18. Shares traded down 0.54%.

(NYSE:HMLP) shares were down 9.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.19. Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.26 this morning.

