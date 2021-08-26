How Analysts Treated Snowflake Post Q2?
- Analysts raised their price target following Snowflake Inc's (NYSE: SNOW) Q2 beat betting on strong enterprise consumption.
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the price target to $295 from $270, implying a 4% upside, and reiterated an Equal Weight rating.
- However, the meaningful slowdown in RPO and bookings growth coupled with FY22 sales guidance could baffle investors, Lenschow said.
- Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim raised the price target to $295 from $250 but kept a Hold.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin raised the price target to $305 from $290, signifying a 7.5% upside, and maintained an Overweight.
- Bracelin increased revenue estimates by $42 million for 2022 and $35 million for 2023 based on robust consumption and customer addition trends.
- JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the price target to $320 from $300, implying a 12.8% upside, and affirmed an Outperform.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville raised the price target to $320 from $265 and maintained a Buy.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target to $340 from $320, implying a 19.8% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the price target to $340 from $300 and affirmed a Buy.
- Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised the price target to $335 from $310, implying an 18.1% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.
- Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 4.25% at $295.83 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SNOW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2021
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|Aug 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
