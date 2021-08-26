 Skip to main content

How Analysts Treated Snowflake Post Q2?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:31am   Comments
How Analysts Treated Snowflake Post Q2?
  • Analysts raised their price target following Snowflake Inc's (NYSE: SNOWQ2 beat betting on strong enterprise consumption.
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the price target to $295 from $270, implying a 4% upside, and reiterated an Equal Weight rating. 
  • However, the meaningful slowdown in RPO and bookings growth coupled with FY22 sales guidance could baffle investors, Lenschow said. 
  • Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim raised the price target to $295 from $250 but kept a Hold.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin raised the price target to $305 from $290, signifying a 7.5% upside, and maintained an Overweight. 
  • Bracelin increased revenue estimates by $42 million for 2022 and $35 million for 2023 based on robust consumption and customer addition trends.
  • JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the price target to $320 from $300, implying a 12.8% upside, and affirmed an Outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville raised the price target to $320 from $265 and maintained a Buy.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target to $340 from $320, implying a 19.8% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the price target to $340 from $300 and affirmed a Buy.
  • Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised the price target to $335 from $310, implying an 18.1% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.
  • Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 4.25% at $295.83 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Aug 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SPLKMorgan StanleyMaintains160.0
SNOWMorgan StanleyMaintains295.0
PSTGMorgan StanleyMaintains27.0
OKEMorgan StanleyMaintains59.0
NTAPMorgan StanleyMaintains96.0
