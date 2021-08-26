Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Intel, Electrameccanica Or Ideanomics?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) announced the appointment of Bruce H. Andrews as corporate vice president and chief government affairs officer, effective Sept. 7.

Intel says Andrews will lead Intel's global government affairs group and oversee the company's government affairs and public policy functions and strategies. He will report to Steven R. Rodgers, Intel's executive vice president and general counsel.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to join Intel during a very exciting time for the company and the industry,” Andrews said. “I look forward to leading a global team dedicated to fostering a constructive policy environment for the semiconductor industry, and to working with governments around the world to help them understand the role Intel plays in enabling so much of modern life, industry and progress."

The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) announced it will bring its flagship three-wheeled, single-occupant, SOLO EV to the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) expo, the industry's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event.

The expo will be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

WAVE, a subsidiary of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) and a leading high-power inductive charging solution provider for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, named Aaron Gillmore as CEO effective immediately.

WAVE noted that Gillmore is an accomplished clean transportation executive with broad expertise in electric commercial vehicles, EV charging, renewable energy, and battery storage. In his recent leadership role at BYD Motors, Gillmore led the North American medium- and heavy-duty commercial electric truck division.