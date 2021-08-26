 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How JD.com Scores Against Alibaba In Terms Of Logistics?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:
How JD.com Scores Against Alibaba In Terms Of Logistics?
  • JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) is in advanced discussions to acquire a controlling stake in China Logistics Property Holdings Co, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Chinese e-commerce firm is negotiating with significant shareholders, China Logistics Chair Li Shifa and RRJ Capital. RRJ Capital and China Logistics have put over 50% of the company up for sale, seeking a valuation of about $2 billion.
  • Chinese companies have been investing heavily in warehouses and logistics infrastructure following the pandemic-driven shift to e-commerce. 
  • Reuters reports that JD.com's inventory holding strategy and in-house delivery network control offered it an edge against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), which outsources its logistics operations.
  • JD.com's own logistics unit increased revenues by 54% in the first half. JD Logistics Inc (OTC: JDLGF) (OTC: JDLGY) currently operates over 1,200 warehouses.
  • JD.com, which recently reported a Q2 beat, does not expect any impact from the Chinese tech crackdown.
  • Price Action: JD shares traded higher by 0.56% at $76.58 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

Netflix, Pfizer, Coinbase, Pinduoduo, JD, Meituan — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Wednesday
Alibaba, JD, Baidu And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto All Head Lower In Hong Kong Session
Missfresh Reports Solid Sales On JD.com Platforms
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Alibaba Stock Sees Market Correction In Hong Kong After Opening Higher, JD And Nio EV Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com