54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) shares jumped 202.8% to settle at $46.33 on Wednesday after gaining over 11% on Tuesday. Regencell Bioscience recently reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC) shares surged 93% to close at $16.98 on Wednesday after the company announced stockholders approved a business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics to create a next-generation oncology company developing a new class of cancer therapies.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 56.4% to settle at $11.01 on high volume. The stock has been seen as an NFT play.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) climbed 26.5% to close at $4.97 after reporting results for its second quarter.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) surged 21% to settle at $6.00. Dyadic International, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.14 per share.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares gained 19.6% to settle at $55.61. The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 19.6% to close at $13.96.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) surged 19.1% to settle at $3.99. Spark Networks recently named Colleen Brown as Non-Executive Chair.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) gained 18.5% to settle at $45.25. Rafael Pharmaceuticals recently completed a Phase 1b trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin in patients with biliary tract cancer.
- Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) gained 17.7% to settle at $45.16. The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) gained 17% to settle at $17.17. The company, last week, received an IND response from the FDA. The company said it believes the results of the response support further research on MMS019 as a treatment against SARS and influenza.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: SNPR) jumped 16.4% to close at $10.22. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II reported shareholder approval of business combination with Volta Industries, Inc.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares rose 15.3% to close at $35.40 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) gained 15.3% to settle at $13.81.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 15.1% to close at $3.21.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) gained 15% to settle at $49.15. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $24 a share.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares climbed 14.8% to settle at $6.77 after gaining more than 9% on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments, last week, reported first-quarter sales growth of 58.7% year-over-year to $4.67 million, reflecting increased sales to large national retailers.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) gained 14.4% to settle at $12.96.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) surged 14.1% to close at $6.07 after the company announced the expansion of the Phase 1b trial investigating FX301 for the management of post-operative pain.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) jumped 13.9% to settle at $7.13.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) jumped 13.3% to close at $129.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY21 guidance. The company also announced a special dividend of $5.50 and plans to increase buybacks to minimum of $400 million.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 13.2% to settle at $2.57. The company recently reported downbeat Q2 sales.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 13.1% to close at $7.95.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) gained 12.1% to close at $2.78 following upbeat Q2 results.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) gained 11.4% to close at $44.30 as the company declared a $7 per share special dividend.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) climbed 9.7% to close at $53.42. The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) gained 8.7% to close at $33.27. Trustmark National Bank and Commonwealth National Bank recently entered into strategic collaboration agreement.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 7.8% to close at $4.03 after climbing 16% on Tuesday.
- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) rose 7.4% to settle at $8.99.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) rose 7% to close at $1.84. FSD Pharma announced plans to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals. The company also announced it intends to terminate the Phase 2 clinical trial of ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide, or FSD-201, for use in treating COVID-19.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 6.9% to close at $24.08. The company’s President and CEO Paul Murphy III acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $22.57.
- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) gained 6.9% to close at $25.81 after it was announced the company will be joining the S&P MidCap 400.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 31.4% to close at $80.86 on Wednesday on negative claims that were posted online yesterday after market hours. The company issued a response to the claims today, saying they believe the claims regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) dipped 27.4% to close at $6.55. Owlet, earlier diring the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.30 per share.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 18.1% to close at $6.57 after climbing over 30% on Tuesday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 17.6% to settle at $31.14. Nordstrom, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and also boosted its annual revenue guidance. However, the company’s quarterly revenue slipped 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels. JP Morgan downgraded Nordstrom from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $34 price target.
- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) dropped 13.5% to close at $12.53. Multiple analysts initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 13.4% to settle at $6.97 after the company lowered its full-year total loan origination guidance.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) dropped 12.3% to close at $2.85. Smart Share Global recently reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 52.9% year-on-year, to RMB972.4 million ($150.60 million).
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) fell 12.3% to close at $19.85.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) dropped 12.1% to settle at $12.91.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) dipped 12% to close at $6.97.
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) fell 11.7% to settle at $9.32. TScan Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $7.69 a share.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) declined 11.6% to close at $2.68 after climbing over 25% on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 11.6% to close at $6.42 despite posting a surprise quarterly profit.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) dipped 10.9% to settle at $11.34.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) fell 10.5% to close at $6.67. Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $11 to $8.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 10.1% to close at $5.07 following Q2 results.
- Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) fell 9.9% to settle at $10.43.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell 9.5% to settle at $36.86 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 9.1% to close at $3.38.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 9.1% to settle at $3.47.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 7.4% to close at $0.9260 after climbing 15% on Tuesday.
- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) dropped 6.2% to close at $2.42 as the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 81.1% year-over-year to RMB991.8 million ($153.6 million).
