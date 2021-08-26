 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:15am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The GDP is expected to grow 6.6% in the second quarter versus the first estimate's 6.5% expansion.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 340,000 for the August 21 week from 348,000 in the prior week.
  • Data on corporate profits for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for August will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index for August holding at July's level of 30.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium kicks off today.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com