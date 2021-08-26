Apple Said To Be Testing New Face ID Hardware For iPhone 13 That Works With Masks And Foggy Glasses

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is testing new Face ID Hardware for the iPhone 13 that works with masks and foggy glasses, according to prominent Apple leaker Jon Prosser.

What Happened: Apple is testing the Face ID hardware using a prototype case that fits snugly around an iPhone 12, according to a report on Prosser’s Front Page Tech website.

The prototype case allows the ‌iPhone‌ to bypass its built-in Face ID system in favor of using the new hardware within the case.

According to Prosser, the prototype Face ID array matches the layout seen in the iPhone 13 CAD files from earlier this year and is considerably narrower than that of the ‌iPhone 12‌, leading to speculation that the array is that of the iPhone 13.

However, it is not clear if this improved Face ID will arrive with the ‌iPhone 13‌ at launch or be introduced as a software update later.

Why It Matters: The new hardware reportedly allows unlocking of an iPhone with Face ID without the aid of an Apple Watch, while the user wears a mask.

Earlier this year, Apple updated the Apple Watch to unlock the iPhone when people were wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 13 series in September.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.8% lower in Wednesday’s trading session at $148.36.

